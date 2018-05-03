Girl born without forearm gets 'Frozen'-themed prosthetic

A four-year-old girl who was born without a forearm has been transformed in a Disney princess - thanks to a prosthetic arm which features a "Frozen"-themed design.

Experts have printed Lily-Mai Drummond a 3-D replica arm with a snowflake design like the one featured on Queen Elsa's dress in the hit movie.

Lily-Mai was born without the limb due to complications in the womb.

But after having the $1,000 purple glittering prosthetic hand fitted this week, the youngster will now be able to get herself ready for her first day at school in September.

Emotional mom-of-three Hannah Drummond said Lily-Mai couldn't be more happier as her "wish to have two arms" has finally come true.

INFANT TWIN BOYS GET LIFE-SAVING BONE MARROW TRANSPLANT FROM 4-YEAR-OLD BIG BROTHER

"The new arm will help her a lot because she gets frustrated when she is getting dressed," Drummond, 28, said. "She sometimes says she wishes she has two arms. But now she has her arm she loves to play with her siblings on the swings."

"She is just starting to learn to use it and is still trying to get use to it," she said. "It is a case of taking it on and off throughout the day to get her working with it. But she loves it so much and it is all very exciting."

"It will be so good for her, as she loves playing outside, and playing with her dolls," she said. "She is amazing."

Lily-Mai, who is the youngest of three sisters, suffered from Amniotic Band Syndrome before she was born - where she tangled in fibrous bands.

"I found out at my 20 week scan she did not have a fully developed left arm suffering from Amniotic Band Syndrome," Drummond, of Bretton, Peterborough, said.

Lily-Mai designed her glittery and sparkly "Frozen"-themed arm alongside product designer Mark Bryant and Team unlimited.

Bryant, of the 3D Print shop in Bristol, used vegetable based plastic to design the arm as this will be easy to maintain for Lily-Mai's family and the pre-school.

"I think Lily was very dumbstruck, she is normally loud and chatty but I could see just was just taking it all in," Bryant, who has been 3-D printing for five years, said. "It was very nice for me to do. I am now looking to raise more funds and create her an even better arm for her."

"This is just the first one so she can get use to having something on her arm," he said. "They take a lot of getting used to. Lily has not had any experience of having anything on her arm for her entire life, so having this lump of plastic strapped to it that has a certain amount of movement is going to take a little while."

Lily-Mai who currently attends the South Bretton Pre-School tried the new "bionic" arm for the first time this week.

Deputy manager at the pre-school, Caela Gargan, helped Drummond and Lily-Mai to get in touch with Bryant, and is now helping him raise funds for the improved bionic arm.

MOM SAYS APPLE WATCH SAVED TEEN'S LIFE

"Seeing her with her new arm was absolutely amazing, I don't think I have felt this emotional in a long time," Gargan said. "It was Mark who said we can do so much more, with sensors so she can have more mobility."

"Just to see her face and her mom's face was amazing when she tried it on was amazing," she said. "It was an amazing day and the rest of the kids love it. We have to keep reminding them that is just for Lily."

"Her mobility and dexterity are amazing, she manages to keep up mostly with the other children but we feel like we can do some more for her," Gargan said. "Lily-Mai is a really happy, happy child. She doesn't let anything stop her."

The pre-school is aiming to raise $2,400, to donate to buy Lily-Mai a new arm.