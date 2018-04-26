Abandoned dog with one eye undergoes incredible transformation

A dreadlocked dog that was "one big mat" when he was rescued from the streets has undergone a stunning transformation - and is now looking for a home.

Shih-tzu mix Rumor was found in a trucking yard which has become known as the "Corridor of Cruelty" because so many pets are dumped there.

The unloved pooch, aged eight or nine, was taken in by Corridor Rescue "in bad shape" health-wise and covered in matted fur that swamped his tiny frame.

He was so shaggy vets couldn't see his eyes or tell whether he was male or female and his genitals were matted to his leg.

Two technicians at the shelter in Houston, Texas, spent an hour painstakingly removing 1.2-lbs. of fur and dreadlocks following his arrival earlier this month.

Rumor also underwent surgery to remove his left eye which was damaged due to trauma caused by an ulcer and to repair his right eye, which had a cataract.

Corridor Rescue, which patrols the impoverished Corridor area in Houston, is now searching for a home for Rumor to move into when he is medically cleared.

"Rumor was found wandering in the Corridor," Beth Lovell, board chair of the rescue, said. "There was no mistaking this pup needed off the street ASAP. Our street team member scooped him up and brought him to our kennel.

"Poor Rumor was one large mat," Lovell said. "We did not even know until he was shaved what gender he was as the hair was matted around his genitals. The poor guy had been urinating on himself due the mats. He had 1-lbs. of matted hair attached to his small body."

"Mats are very painful as they pull on the skin and become very heavy," she said. "They can also cause sores under the skin as it can not breathe and collects dirt and moisture under it. He was in bad shape and he was unhappy, probably because he felt so terrible in the condition he was in."

"He was groomed by two of our technicians, Amy Cabezas and Melissa Eubanks, both of whom also groom dogs on the side," she said.

Incredible before and after photos show Rumor's transformation and the pooch, who went through surgery "like a champ", is on the road to recovery.

To inquire about adopting him visit corridorrescue.or/adopt or to donate to the charity, corridorrescue.org/donate.