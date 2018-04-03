One-armed teen baseball player awes and inspires: 'I don't even think about it'

Jim Abbott, move over.

Big shout out to cornersville's middle school catcher. With the use of one arm, this guy is getting it done. What a stud.

An eighth-grader has already proven everyone wrong who doubted him, and now he’s doing it on the baseball diamond – with one arm.

Luke Terry, 14, had his right arm amputated at 19 months after he contracted E. coli. His mom, Dana, said the virus started eating at his arm, which resulted in multiple shots and blood being drawn. The multiple medical visits caused the then-toddler to flatline three times.

He survived, and the miracles did not stop there. Terry is now a star baseball player, starting catcher and batting third at Cornersville Middle School in Tennessee.

“I don’t even think about it,” Terry told The Tennessean about playing with one arm. “Fans tell me, ‘You’re an inspiration.’ They want me to go a long ways.”

“He’s amazing,” Terry’s teammate Logan Courtemanche said. “He’s good. He’s as quick as anyone around. He’s really quick.”

How quick? In a video in which Terry has to throw down to second base on a steal, Terry springs out of the crouching position before he flips his glove off his left hand, popping the ball just high enough for him to bare-hand it in the air and deliver a quick snap, throw just like any other catcher, in one forward motion.

“He doesn’t look at it as a handicap,” Dana Terry said. “He doesn’t think about it. I don’t look at him any different than the other players. He’s just like them.”

Terry doesn’t let his disability affect his personal life. He enjoying hunting, playing video games and working on his family’s farm.

Abbott and Pete Gray, an outfielder who played for the St. Louis Browns in 1945, are the only player who has ever played in the big leagues with one arm. Abbott won 87 games in 11 seasons and is widely remember for pitching a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians while with the Yankees in 1993.