Graphic video: Doctors accused of using man's foot as pillow after amputating his leg

By Melanie Dadourian | Fox News
An investigation is underway after shocking pictures emerged showing a man using his own foot that was amputated as a pillow immediately following his limb surgery in India.

Authorities at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi are trying to get to the bottom of why doctors used the 25-year-old patient’s foot to prop up his head.

Ghanshyam Singh, a school employee, was severely injured during a school bus accident which also injured 25 school children.

This shocking video shows a man using his own left FOOT as a PILLOW - after doctors amputated it when he was involved in a bus crash. See SWNS story SWFOOT. The 25-year-old works as a helper on a school bus which overturned while trying to avoid colliding with a tractor yesterday (Sat). Twenty-five schoolchildren were also injured in the accident in Ghanshyam, India, reports said. He was then taken to Jhansi Medical College, 34 miles from the accident site, where doctors amputated his leg and placed it under his head as a pillow, his relatives allege.

Authorities in India have launched an investigation after a bus crash victim's amputated foot was used as a pillow in a government-run hospital.  ( © India Photo Agency / SWNS.com)

The patient’s brother-in-law told SWNS he was rushed to a hospital 33 miles from the accident site, where doctors amputated his leg and then placed it under his head as a pillow.

"When we reached the hospital, we saw his leg being used as a headrest,” Janaki Prasad said.

Relatives of Ghanshyam Singh have alleged that doctors were the ones to place the foot under his head as a pillow. Brother-in-law, Janaki Prasad said, 'I repeatedly asked the doctors to intervene but they refused."  ( © India Photo Agency / SWNS.com)

The outraged relative said, "I repeatedly asked the doctors to intervene but they refused. Finally, after about two hours, I managed to get a pillow for him from the market and that's when the leg was removed."

The Medical Education Ministry has suspended the emergency medical officer, senior resident and two nurses involved in the case.

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh government is investigating the hospital.