Graphic video: Doctors accused of using man's foot as pillow after amputating his leg

An investigation is underway after shocking pictures emerged showing a man using his own foot that was amputated as a pillow immediately following his limb surgery in India.

Authorities at Maharani Laxmibai Medical College in Jhansi are trying to get to the bottom of why doctors used the 25-year-old patient’s foot to prop up his head.

Ghanshyam Singh, a school employee, was severely injured during a school bus accident which also injured 25 school children.

The patient’s brother-in-law told SWNS he was rushed to a hospital 33 miles from the accident site, where doctors amputated his leg and then placed it under his head as a pillow.

"When we reached the hospital, we saw his leg being used as a headrest,” Janaki Prasad said.

The outraged relative said, "I repeatedly asked the doctors to intervene but they refused. Finally, after about two hours, I managed to get a pillow for him from the market and that's when the leg was removed."

The Medical Education Ministry has suspended the emergency medical officer, senior resident and two nurses involved in the case.

In the meantime, the Uttar Pradesh government is investigating the hospital.