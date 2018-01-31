New photos show mother right after giving birth in car, says it was 'perfect'

New photos show a joyful Australian woman immediately after giving birth in her car. Melissa Ayling told news service SWNS said the road-side, drug-free birth was "perfect."

After feeling her first contractions at 9:00 a.m., the 34-year old thought she had plenty of time before heading to the hospital at 4:00 p.m. to deliver her second child.

"I tried to stay at home for as long as possible, but it was too late.”

"On the way to hospital I ended up giving birth," the mother from Geraldton, Western Australia, told the news service.

As she tried to get into the car, a surge hit, and she felt an urge to push. While on the road Melissa screamed, “Sam! The baby is coming!”

She reclined the passenger seat and crouched on her knees while her husband pulled over three miles from the hospital and yelled for help to some children playing.

"My husband called out 'hey little girl, can you get your mum to call an ambulance? My wife's having a baby'."

Melissa felt the boy’s head emerge, followed by his shoulders and stomach, and said he started to cry and wiggle his way out.

"I told him 'You're going to have to catch the baby'," Melissa said.

With the help of a passerby, who yanked down her bikini bottoms, Sam passed the baby through Melissa's legs and presented her with the baby boy.

Melissa is a hypnobirth practiononer and used special breathing techniques to keep her calm during birth. "I just allowed my body to give birth and my mind had to stay calm and trust and surrender."

Baby Lockie is now eight months old.