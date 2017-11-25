Couple gets wedding reception do-over after bride's health scare

A New Jersey couple who had to leave their wedding reception early after the bride suffered an allergic reaction is getting a second celebration for free.

Victoria and Dominic Tumolo got married in September. The service went off without a hitch and the weather was near-perfect, despite a forecast that called for rain.

"[We] thought it was going to be a good omen for a good day," Victoria Tumolo told Fox 29.

But when Victoria started dancing at the reception, she began to itch and felt her throat close. The bride, who is also a nurse, quickly realized she'd had an allergic reaction to something she ate.

"You need to get my parents," she told the guests. "I think I have to go to the hospital."

Soon, Victoria's father was administering an EpiPen through his daughter's wedding dress.

"I didn't really panic," groom Dominic told FOX 29. "I just wanted to make sure the ambulance got there and got everyone settled and then go to the hospital."

Victoria learned that she's allergic to milk and almonds, and that the symptoms manifest after exercise. She was treated and released, but the couple missed the rest of the reception.

"I wanted everyone to stay and have a good time," Victoria said. "There was a lot of confusion, and some people knew what was going on."

Up stepped Jim Auletto, the owner of the catering company that baked the untouched wedding cake.

"This is driving me crazy, she didn't get to cut her cake" Auletto told Fox 29. "It never happened before, so we have to do something."

With the (now-recovered) Victoria on her honeymoon with Dominic, Auletto emailed the couple and offered them a second reception, at no charge.

"[Victoria] just started crying because she was so happy," Dominic told the station. "We called her parents to let them know the good news."

The second reception is set to take place Sunday. Approximately 150 of the 250 guests at the first reception are expected to attend. Volunteers will do the bride's hair and makeup, and the wedding photographer will also return at no cost. The couple is also looking forward to finally cutting a wedding cake together.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

