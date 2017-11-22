Toddler receives kidney transplant after initial procedure stalled over dad's probation violation, family says

A toddler who was born without kidneys finally received a life-saving transplant on Wednesday, more than a month after his initial procedure was reportedly stalled when his father — a perfect match for him — violated his probation, the boy’s mother said.

A.J. Burgess underwent a kidney transplant Wednesday morning, his mother, Carmellia Burgess, wrote in a Facebook post. She posted a video of the 2-year-old boy in the hospital bed being prepped for the three-hour operation.

"Heading back to surgery. Keep my baby in your prayers," Burgess wrote before writing an update saying he was out of surgery and in recovery.

“Surgeons just said usually it takes the kidney sometime to make urine when coming from a deceased donor..So they have to watch him closely..They came right back&&said AJ is already making urine yesss lord show out,” the mother wrote.

A.J. Burgess has suffered kidney issues his whole life and was scheduled to receive a transplant from his father, Anthony Dickerson, on Oct. 3 at Emory University Hospital, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Dickerson, 26, was first arrested in 2011 on misdemeanor theft charges and a first-degree forgery charge. However, he landed back in jail for violating his probation in September and charged with possession of a firearm.

The hospital then allegedly stalled the procedure over his probation violation.

“They’re making this about dad,” Burgess told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “It’s not about dad. It’s about our son.”

The hospital sent a letter, obtained by Atlanta Journal Constitution, which stated it would “re-evaluate Mr. Dickerson in January 2018 after receipt of this completed documentation.” It also said it was following nationally accepted guidelines on approving donors.

The boy was hospitalized late October for an abdominal infection.

The family received news on Tuesday the 2-year-old boy will be getting a deceased donor kidney, hours after actor Tyler Perry gave Burgess a new car as a gift, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Burgess posted a photo of the brand new vehicle on Facebook. She also previously said she didn’t have a car to take her son to kidney dialysis appointments three times a week.