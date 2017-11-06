Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Health Care

15 people treated after carbon monoxide buildup at church

Associated Press

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa –  Authorities say 15 people were hospitalized after breathing in carbon monoxide at their church in Iowa, where a gasoline-powered generator was running in the basement to provide heat and lighting.

Medics and police officers sent around 2:45 p.m. Sunday to the Church of God in Marshalltown found several people inside with headaches and breathing difficulties. The first responders helped the churchgoers get treatment at a Marshalltown hospital. Eight of the victims later were taken to hospitals in Iowa City and Des Moines.