Surgeons remove 639 nails from patient's intestines using magnet

Rhe moment surgeons retrieved 639 massive nails from a man's intestines using a magnet was captured on video.

The 48-year-old had apparently gobbled down the two-inch spikes, which miraculously didn't pierce his digestive system on the way down.

Doctors found them inside his intestines with an endoscopy and cut him open to find hundreds of nails.

The video shows doctors at Calcutta Medical College and Hospital fishing out the 1.06kg of nails out with a magnet.

"The nails had displaced the intestine," Dr. Siddhartha Biswas, associated professor of surgery, said. "The nails are mostly bigger than two inches and quite sharp but luckily there was no major perforation in the GI tract."

"We made a 10-cm incision in the abdomen and removed the nails using a magnet," Biswas said. "We also extracted soil."

The surgery took place earlier this week lasted one hour and 45 minutes.