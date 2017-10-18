Puppy nearly dies after eating gravel

next

A poor pup needed emergency surgery after the dog started eating mouthfuls of gravel.

Bella, a one-year-old French bulldog, was rushed to the vets after she was unable to eat, constantly being sick and "very lethargic."

Owner Victoria, 37, was baffled by Bella's sickness, but an X-ray revealed she had ingested a large collection of stones.

"I took Bella for a check-up because she wasn’t herself at all," Victoria, whose last name was not given, said. "She started snapping at us and couldn’t keep anything down."

"I wondered if she’d eaten something odd or had worms but then the vets said they could feel a mass in her stomach and I just broke down," she said.

Luckily, vets at the PDSA centre in Croydon, south London, managed to save the poor dog's life with laxatives and fluids to flush her system.

"Bella’s condition was very worrying, she was very lethargic and was suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting," Laura Heaps, PDSA vet, said. "We examined her and could feel something in her stomach and to be sure what it was, we X-rayed her."

"When we saw the images on the screen we couldn’t believe our eyes," Heaps said. "You could clearly see the gravel in her stomach and colon. Luckily because the stones were so small and unlikely to cause a fatal blockage we were able to avoid surgery."

The laxatives and fluids worked on Bella, and she was able to return home the next day.

Victoria said she is now keeping a closer eye on the "inquisitive" dog.

"Bella was out of sorts for a couple of days but she was soon was back to her normal self," she said. "I can’t thank PDSA enough for the fantastic treatment she received. I’m keeping a close eye on her now to make sure it doesn’t happen again."

"She’s quite an inquisitive dog and is into everything so I’ve cleared the garden to try and ensure there are no gravel stones she can get her little paws on," Victoria said.