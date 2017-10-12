Police unexpectedly help deliver baby after responding to nearby assault call

Detroit police were finishing up a call for a felonious assault when a woman in labor flagged them down from her porch nearby. Katie Schoetzow had been in labor for nearly 24 hours and had sent her midwife home, expecting that her baby would not come until the next morning, Fox 2 Detroit reported.

“Our midwife had gone home, we were planning on just sleeping through the night,” Schoetzow, whose first child’s birth took even longer, told the news outlet. “And it hit us pretty hard.”

Schoetzow and her partner, Gunnar, had moved to their front porch after it grew too hot inside the house, and called over to the officers who were headed back to their patrol cars.

“The one woman police officer kind of asserted herself a little bit,” Gunnar told the news outlet.

The couple said the officer’s body camera captured the birth of Olympia Groesbeck, who weighed six pounds, 4 ounces.

“There’s a page in the baby book that says who was present at your birth,” Schoetzow said. “Most say, ‘My grandma was there, my aunt was there, my midwife.’ Nope, that would be eight strangers in police uniforms helping you be born into this world.”

While the officers were not identified, Police Chief James Craig applauded their efforts.

“It doesn’t happen every day that a police officer gets to deliver a baby,” he told Fox 2 Detroit. “Our female officer was actually the receiver of this new baby, a healthy baby girl, so we just want to applaud the officers for a job well done.”