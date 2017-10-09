Surgeons remove record-breaking tumor from patient's kidney

This is the gruesome moment surgeons removed a world record breaking renal tumor - fifty times the size of the patient's kidney.

Manju Devi, 28, had complained of a "lump" on her right side for three years before a scan revealed a huge 31-cm by 19-cm mass.

It took a team of surgeons eight hours to remove the 5.5-kg tumor from her kidney, which had dwarfed her other organs.

"She was no longer able to do her day to day activities because of the huge mass in her abdomen," Dr. Ajit Sawant, the urologist who led the surgical team, said. "In the past three years she had been referred to multiple hospitals, however because of the enormous size, the surgery was deferred.

""Her CT-scan showed a large - 31-cm by 19-cm tumor completely replacing the intestines and the pancreas to the left half of the abdomen," Sawant said. "After thorough evaluation of her fitness to undergo supra-major surgery, she was posted for radical right nephrectomy.

"The enormity of the surgery can be understood by comparing the weight of the kidney tumor -- 5.5-kg with the weight of a normal kidney which is 110 to 140s."

The operation was carried out at Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital at Sion in Mumbai.

The woman, from the Darbhanga district of Bihar state in North India, was released from hospital after a week.

The Guinness Book of World Records confirmed it was the largest renal tumour every discovered.