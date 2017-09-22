Rare condition leaves teen covered in 'scales'

A teenager has been cruelly dubbed "snake lady" because of an ultra-rare condition which has left her covered in scales.

Floraine Nalugon, 17, constantly smears her body with lotion to stop it from hardening and seizing up.

She said her bedding is covered in "scales" every morning when she wakes up and she rarely ventures into the crowded places in a bid to avoid unwanted stares.

The teen suffers with ichthyosis - a condition where a faulty gene affects the rate at which the skin regenerates causing a build-up of rough, scaly skin.

Nalugon, from Bukindnon, Philippines, hopes to be treated by experts in Spain who are looking into her case.

"When I was seven-years-old, my parents moved," she said. "Initially, I thought I could escape kids back home, who ridiculed me for my condition. My parents told me that I was conceived out of fish, that's why my skin looks like fish scales to some while to others it looks like snake skin. "

"It hurts me lot hearing other people making fun of me," Nalugon said. "My parents gave me the strength though. They showered me with love despite my physical deformities."

India-based press agency Newslions is currently helping Shalini Yadav, 16, from Madhya Pradesh get treatment for a similar condition in Malaga.

They have taken details of Nalugon's case to the same doctors.

"I'm very excited to know that there is a treatment of the disease I suffer from," she said. "I will be studying hard, get a good job and show to people that discriminate against me that there is a chance for me to be like them also.

"I am hopeful that I will also be treated like the Indian girl, who suffers from the same disease like mine, is being treated today," she said.