Newlywed's leg ravaged by spider bite while on Jamaica honeymoon

A newlywed bride is lucky to be alive after she was bitten by a venomous spider on her honeymoon.

Victoria Ross, 32, was with her husband, company manager Brian, 33, when she was bitten on the right leg by a violin spider on July 4 in Jamaica.

The account executive from Bingley, West Yorks, was left with an inflamed red raw leg covered in pus-filled boils.

RESCUE DOG DIES AFTER EATING CUPCAKE MADE WITH SUGAR SUBSTITUTE

She endured 13 tortuous days in hospital where she was warned that she might lose her leg.

Thankfully Ross, who could have died from the ordeal, is now in recovery but still faces further surgery on the grim injury.

"I am genuinely lucky to be alive after that horrific bite on my honeymoon to Jamaica," she said. "I had no idea that a tiny spider could cause so much damage."

Ross and her husband got married at All Saints church, in Bingley, on June 17 in front of 125 of their closest friends and family.

Two days later the pair flew out to Lucea in Jamaica for their two week stay at the luxury Grand Palladium Lady Hamilton Resort & Spa.

Ross said the holiday was "absolutely amazing" and they went out on day trips and relaxed by the poolside or beach.

But on the last day, Ross was bitten by a brown recluse spider, also known as a violin spider while she and Brian lay in bed.

"I woke up on the last day of our amazing honeymoon and noticed that I had a small bite on my leg," she said. "I thought nothing of it until I was on the plane back to the U.K. and was in searing agony."

Ross went straight to the doctor and was put on a four-week dose of antibiotics.

"The wound had scabbed over, and so I didn't go back to the doctor because I thought it was healing," she said.

But a week later, Ross was at work when she came down with cold shivers, a headache and vomiting.

She was rushed to Airedale hospital emergency room, in Keighley, and was told she was suffering from sepsis.

BOY SCOUT'S PARENTS FILE LAWSUIT OVER HEAT STROKE DEATH

Ross was immediately admitted to the ward where she was treated with IV antibiotics and remained there for 13 days.

Doctors feared that they would have no choice but to amputate the ghastly leg.

"I couldn't believe my honeymoon could have left me without a limb - or even killed me," she said. "My leg was vile, I could see that little blisters were forming on the surface of the skin and filling with fluid."

"One filled right up and then burst, it was absolutely disgusting," she said. "But 10 hours later it filled with more puss. It looked like a Zombie's leg from the Walking Dead."

"Doctors came around twice and said that they would need to amputate if I didn't improve soon," she said. "Thankfully they didn't have to and I still have my leg and my life. I don't know if it was more traumatic for me or Brian, but we certainly felt that our vows were being tested earlier than we expected."

When she was discharged from hospital, Ross was left wheelchair bound. It took a few more weeks before she could walk on crutches.

Ross has been left unable to work while her leg heals, which is currently still red raw and bruised and may need surgery depending on how the tissue around the wound repairs.

Now, Ross said that if she ever travels again she'll be Googling the native spiders before she goes away.

"Next time I travel I'm not going anywhere there are poisonous spiders," she said.