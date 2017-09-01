NYPD cops overcome by fumes in possible drug lab

Eight cops were rushed to the hospital in Queens early Friday morning after inhaling fumes while responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed man, sources told The Post.

The officers suffered light-headedness and nausea and are in stable condition at North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills.

FENTANYL DRIVES ANOTHER RECORD YEAR OF OHIO OVERDOSE DEATHS

They fell ill at 5:30 a.m. after entering an apartment at 6384 Saunders Street at 63rd Drive in Rego Park.

Sources said the fumes may be related to a possible drug lab.

The injured cops include seven men and one woman. One was a sergeant.

A 39-year-old emotionally disturbed man was arrested at the scene; charges were pending, sources said.

Click for more from The New York Post.