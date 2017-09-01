Drug and Substance Abuse
NYPD cops overcome by fumes in possible drug lab
Eight cops were rushed to the hospital in Queens early Friday morning after inhaling fumes while responding to a 911 call about an emotionally disturbed man, sources told The Post.
The officers suffered light-headedness and nausea and are in stable condition at North Shore University Hospital at Forest Hills.
They fell ill at 5:30 a.m. after entering an apartment at 6384 Saunders Street at 63rd Drive in Rego Park.
Sources said the fumes may be related to a possible drug lab.
The injured cops include seven men and one woman. One was a sergeant.
A 39-year-old emotionally disturbed man was arrested at the scene; charges were pending, sources said.
