Texas boy with seizure disorder thriving after donations pour in

A Texas couple whose 16-year journey to parenthood included a heartbreaking miscarriage and devastating diagnosis for their adopted son, said they never could have imagined the overwhelming support they’ve received from strangers.

Shannon and Robert Contreras, who adopted now-5-year-old Robert “Bubby” Jr. as a newborn, received more than $300,000 from supporters after their story aired on Happening Now in Dec. 2016.

“Never in a million years did we imagine that anything like that could’ve happened,” Shannon told Fox News. “It’s really just heartwarming, how much people reached out and cared.”

The Contreras’ have been able to outfit their Houston home with a ramp and purchase a special needs van to help transport Bubby to doctor’s appointments. They’ve even purchased a service dog that’s trained to detect their son’s frequent seizures.

Shannon, who was present at Bubby’s birth and even cut the umbilical cord, said they first noticed something was wrong with their son was just days old.

“He was about two days old, and we thought he quit breathing, and we didn’t know what was happening,” she told Fox News. “It was something we have never seen before. He would raise his arms up almost in little fists and get really red.”

Bubby was diagnosed with intractable epilepsy and ataxic cerebral palsy, and is unable to sit, stand or walk on his own.

“So many people come to us and say they don’t know how we do it,” the couple said. “If you’re a parent, you do what you have to do. He’s our kid so we’re going to do whatever we have to do.”

Despite his diagnosis, the Contreras describe Bubby as a typical boy. He played in a miracle football league and recently joined baseball. They credit their supporters with helping them give Bubby the tools he needs to keep up.

“People have been there for us and we both are firm believers, everything you do in life comes back whether it’s good or bad,” Robert told Fox News. “If you live by kindness, then odds are you are going to have a kind life.”