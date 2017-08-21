Authorities responding to multiple overdoses near Newark Penn Station, report says

Emergency crews are responding to multiple drug overdoses near Newark Penn Station, NBC 4 reported.

County EMS began coordinating the response efforts after a call came in about the overdoses possibly related to K2, a dangerous syntethetic drug often labeled as "safe" or "legal" versions of marijuana.

While additional information was not immediately available, K2 was suspected by Pennsylvania officials who received 65 overdose calls over one July weekend.

The Lancaster County coroner said none of the overdoses were fatal, but the synthetic drug is a hallucinogen that can raise a person's blood pressure and cause reduced blood supply to the heart. It could cause seziures or kidney damage.