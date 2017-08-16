Alcohol drip saves cat from near-fatal brake fluid poisoning

A cat in the U.K. is lucky to be alive after quick-thinking veterinarians used alcohol to counter-act the poisonous effects of brake fluid that she had earlier ingested. The cat, named Princess, was rushed to Blue Cross animal hospital in Victoria after her owner found her soaking wet and in a deteriorated state, according to the Blue Cross website.

Princess had tried to lick the dangerous chemicals from her fur, which was causing dangerous health effects.

“Princess was in a really bad way and it was really touch and go,” said Blue Cross veterinarian Heather Loh, according to the website. “Household products containing this type of chemical are very dangerous to pets and Princess needed 24-hour intensive care.”

Part of that care included rushing to find a beverage with high-alcohol content which was administered through a drip.

“Pets should never be given alcohol but this was the only solution to prevent the poison from taking over and killing her,” Loh said. “She was a bit worse the wear for several days afterwards but we were relieved blood tests showed the effects of the drip were working and the poison would no longer be fatal.”

Princess’ owner, Teresa Correira Maria, told the website that she was thankful to have Princess home.

“I will make sure there is no way she can get into this kind of trouble again,” she said.