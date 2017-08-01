Seven Miami-Dade County Jail inmates hospitalized with undisclosed illness

Seven inmates at Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center are suffering from seizures due to an unknown illness, and have been transported to a nearby hospital.

The inmates are being treated in Jackson Memorial Hospital's secure ward, WSVN reported.

Miami-Dade police spokeswoman Robin Pinkard said both police officers and Miami Fire Rescue were assisting with the medical call, The Miami Herald reported. The officers were instructed to wear their riot gear and be armed with rifles.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.