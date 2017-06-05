Cleaning company offers free services to cancer patients

A local cleaning company is offering cancer patients in Virginia Beach the gift of time by providing two-hour cleanings free of charge over a four-month period.

“Because of our busy lifestyles, the expectation is that I want to give people back some time in their life,” Lee Sheridan, owner of Two Maids and a Mop, told WTKR. “Some time back in their day.”

The staff at Two Maids and a Mop partnered with Cleaning for a Reason to service patients like Valerie Cerda, an emergency room nurse and mother-of-two who was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer.

“It was unexpected and really hard,” Cerda, 33, told WTKR. “It was just very enlightening to have to change everything. It was a big responsibility for me to take on becoming a patient and going through chemotherapy.”

Cerda has had Two Maids and a Mop at her house twice over the past two months, as the company aims to clean two patients’ homes every month for a four-month period, the news outlet reported.

“I just get to sit down for once and watch Netflix,” she told WTKR. “There’s just so many other things that we have to worry about going through this process emotionally, physically.”

Cerda said the extra time she gains by having a clean home allows her to rest and spend more meaningful time with her children.

“We provide a service that gives them a little bit of peace of mind,” Sheridan told WTKR.

According to the Cleaning for a Reason website, the effort has reached 25,000 patients and has donated $6.5 million in house cleanings.

