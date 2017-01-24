Mother of 4 rejects breast cancer treatment in favor of vegan diet

A British mother of four battling breast cancer has turned down conventional National Health Service (NHS) treatment, and instead plans to “cure” her illness by adopting a vegan diet.

Sarah Valentine was diagnosed with cancer after she noticed an indentation on her left breast, as she danced naked in front of the mirror in December.

Specialists offered the 36-year-old a full mastectomy or lumpetcomy and radiotherapy on the NHS.

But, she has defied the medical advise, by declining both options.

Instead, she has overhauled her diet to eliminate meat and dairy.

“I’ve chosen the natural way to show cancer the door, pronto,” the 36-year-old said.

