Believe it or not, your pet can get the flu – just like you.

And, it turns out – it’s pretty common.

One recent study in Ohio found 30 percent of cats had been infected with the flu virus. The symptoms are the same as the ones humans face: breathing difficulty, runny nose and fatigue.

Often, pets catch the flu from their owners.

Here’s what you can do to reduce Fluffy and Fido’s chances of getting sick:

• Wash your hands

• Cover your mouth when coughing

• Update your pet’s vaccines

• Get a flu shot

Pets can also get viruses from other animals, so keep an eye on your best friend’s ‘friends.’