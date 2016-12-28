An Australian bodybuilder has been criticized for uploading a video of himself laughing at an elderly woman working out at the gym.

Conor Tisdell shared the Instagram clip of the woman using a pull-down machine at a gym in Brisbane, saying that he has “never laughed so hard.”

Speaking to Daily Mail Australia, Deb, who chose to keep her surname anonymous, said she had been at the other end of Tisdell’s teasing when she realized he was laughing at her in the corner when she was doing squats.

She said: “It’s disgusting. He’s starting an ongoing trend to publicly shame and embarrass people.”

Deb also called the video “online bullying.”

