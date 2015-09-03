Hispanic patients with Alzheimer’s disease will be one of the major focuses of the new research center by Mount Sinai Medical Center of Florida and the University of Florida.

The research center is one of 30 around the country that aims to turn research into better diagnosis and care for people with Alzheimer’s.

A major focus of the new center will be to study Hispanic patients with Alzheimer's and compare them with non-Hispanics patients, along with early diagnosis for the overall population.

Dr. Todd Golde, director of the UF Center for Translational Research in Neurodegenerative Disease, says Florida is one of the epicenters of the Alzheimer's epidemic, noting half a million people here have been diagnosed with the disease.

Mayo Clinic has an Alzheimer's Disease Research Center satellite center in Jacksonville, but the UF Mount Sinai newly funded center will be the only fully staffed site in the state.

Based on reporting by the Associated Press.

