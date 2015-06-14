8 Father’s Day gifts for health-conscious dads

Give the special dad in your life something he’ll really appreciate— the gift of health. Whether he’s an uber athlete, trying to get back in shape or simply make his health a priority, these eight picks will help him every step of the way.

1. Star.21 Fitness Band

Based on the concept that it takes 21 days to develop a new habit, the Star.21 Fitness Band, along with the LifeBalanz app, will help dad set realistic and attainable goals. The Star.21 Fitness Band is waterproof and features all-day activity tracking, calories burned, sleep monitoring and insights. ($69.90)

2. CrossRope

Dad can get a quick, high-intensity workout with CrossRope, an interchangeable, weighted jump rope system. CrossRope features 7 cable types and easily adjustable weights ranging from 2 ounces to 3 pounds, for a variety of high-performance workout and training options. ($54.95 and up)

3. GoRoll

Dad can warm-up, recover and keep his valuables —even a yoga mat —safe with GoRoll, the first, portable, lockable, waterproof combination foam roller and gym bag. The detachable strap can be worn over the shoulder or as a backpack and can be removed for post-workout stretching. Available in three styles: VeRsa for running, soccer, hiking, tennis; WarrioR for high intensity fitness; and KarmaRu for yoga, Pilates, barre classes and dance. ($79-$89)

4. Vous Vitamin

Answer a few questions about diet, lifestyle and health history and Vous Vitamin sends monthly personalized multivitamins that are suited for his unique needs. The vitamins are gluten-, dairy- and meat-free and non-GMO. Gift cards are available by emailing customerserv@vousvitamin.com. ($39.99 and up)

5. ATHOS

ATHOS is a smart fitness apparel line that collects and analyzes muscle activity and effort, heartbeat, pulse, and respiration. Using the Core device that seamlessly slips into Athos performance clothing, dad gets real-time feedback on his smartphone.

($199 for Core; $99 each for capris and shirt)

6. BirdieBox

BirdieBox’s Els for Autism Box is a special, limited-time subscription box of golf gear. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Els for Autism Foundation, founded by golfer Ernie Els, whose son has autism. The box includes TaylorMade TOUR Preferred balls, a co-branded Daphne’s head cover, an Els Collection polo, Zero Restriction outerwear, Stable 26 socks, an I-ONICS Power Sport band and more. ($79.95 and up)

7. Quest Water Filtration Cup

For all-day bike rides, hiking trips or water adventure sports, the Quest Water Filtration Cup with TRAIL Filter removes bacteria and protozoa, metals, chemicals, flavor and odor from tap or outdoor water in less than 15 seconds. Interchangeable filters which provide virus protection for international travel are also available. Available at thegrayl.com, REI, Orvis, Eastern Mountain Sports and Backwoods stores. ($59.95; filters $14.95 and up)

8. Phiaton

Phiaton's BT 100 NC lightweight, Bluetooth-enabled noise-cancelling earphones are water-resistant and tangle-free. The BT 100 NC features full inline controls to manage music and calls without ever having to touch a device. Available at Phiaton.com or Amazon.com. ($119)