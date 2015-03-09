Meet Sarah Stage, 30, a model from LA who has visible abs even though she is almost nine months pregnant.

A pregnant Los Angeles model is sparking conversation across the Internet for her extremely fit physique.

Sarah Stage, 30, has visible abs even though she is almost 9 months pregnant. Stage regularly posts pictures of her baby bump on her Instagram account, where she has 1.2 million followers.

Stage says her baby is now 5 pounds. The model posts pictures of herself working out and of her healthy meals. She has a website to “share her journey of pregnancy and motherhood.”

Despite many saying Stage seems to skinny for a pregnant woman, others have jumped to her defense. Stage also seems to be taking the criticism in stride.

