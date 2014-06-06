Good Samaritans save the day – or, in this case, the eyesight of a New Mexico toddler.

Two-year-old Pamela Soto of Hobbs, New Mexico has been suffering from a degenerative eye disease that caused one of her retinas to completely detach from her eye. Doctors expected her other retina to also deteriorate.

Soto already had surgery on her eyes, but it was ineffective and her only hope was a second $35,000 surgery that her family could not afford.

Unsure what to do, Soto approached local businesses to ask for donations. This led her to her Danny Watson and Jimmy Cooper, who own a construction company.

“The girl’s mother didn’t speak English so I had my Spanish-speaking employees translate what she was saying,” Watson, 59, told Yahoo Shine. “After thinking it over, Jimmy and I decided that it was a really neat opportunity to help someone out. It would have been tragic for this girl to lose her sight at such a young age.”

He told KOB News that they felt it was “something God needs us to do.”

Soto’s family had only raised $5,000 when they approached the two businessmen. The men initially wanted to remain anonymous until they were certain the surgery worked.

Last month, the toddler flew to Michigan where she underwent surgery and is now recuperating in New Mexico. She has full vision in both her eyes.

“Words can’t even express the way they feel,” Jessica Sanchez, a family friend, told KOB news.

Last week, the two businessmen-turned guardian angels had the chance to meet Soto in person when they visited her at her parent's home.

“As a thank you, she gave us photos of her doctors and cups from the state of Michigan,” Watson said. “She’s also coming to the office on Friday to meet the state. We plan on remaining friends for a long time.”

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino