There are many misconceptions about bone marrow transplants, and that has scared off many people from donating.

But Loriana Hernandez, 41, will give you all the courage you need to take that step.

Hernandez is a former anchor at KTBC Fox Austin and a fitness and health reporter. She has dedicated her life to sharing people’s battles with cancer, diabetes, and promoting overall health wellness. But she never thought she’d one day become the story.

In January, Hernandez was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, the most common form of leukemia, which is cancer of the blood and bone marrow. Now, she’s making it her mission to make sure, Latinos especially, understand the importance of bone marrow transplants.

Hernandez is also sharing her entire cancer journey on her blog, cleaneatingcleanliving.com.