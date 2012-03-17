Salmon is a great source protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Paired with carrots, it’s a great way to infuse Vitamin A in your diet. I love salsa verde and its main ingredient, tomatillos are rich in vitamins and minerals and are considered to be good for your health.

Ingredients

• 4 – 6 ounce salmon fillets, skin on

• 1 tablespoons olive oil + 1 tablespoon

• Fresh ground pepper

• Kosher salt

• 8 thin carrots, (the thickest should be no more than 1 ½ inches in diameter

Salsa Verde Ingredients

• 1 ½ pounds tomatillos (about 8-10)

• 2 garlic cloves, minced

• 1 haas avocado

• ¼ to ⅓ cup cilantro, chopped

• ½ cup Spanish onion, chopped

• ½ lime, juiced

• 1-2 serrano chiles

• ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt

• ¼ cup chicken stock or water, if desired

Directions

1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove husks from tomatillos and rinse well.

2. Boil tomatillos 5-8 minutes.

3. In a blender puree all salsa ingredients including boiled tomatillos.

4. Pour into a serving bowl and refrigerate.

5. Peel carrots. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Toss and roast for 20-25 minutes.

6. While carrots are roasting, score skin side of salmon with a sharp knife to speed up the cooking process. Lightly season both sides with salt and pepper.

7. In a deep hot skillet, pour remaining tablespoon of olive oil and place salmon skin side down. Cook for 3 minutes, flip and cook for an additional 2 minutes or desired doneness.

8. Pour salsa verde onto individual plates. Position salmon fillet skin side up and add carrots.

Makes 4 servings.

Salsa Tip - Makes about 4 cups and will last several days refrigerated. Use extra as a veggie dip or salad dressing.

Sweet and Savory Slow Cooked Cuban Picadillo

Elizabeth Carrion, a Dominican, co-founded Mi Cocina, a New Jersey-based catering service that also offers cooking classes, with her sister, Ana Martinez. Follow her on Twitter: @micocinalatina and visit her website micocina-latina.com.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino

Elizabeth Carrion, a Dominican, co-founded Mi Cocina, a New Jersey-based catering service that also offers cooking classes, with her sister, Ana Martinez. Follow her on Twitter: @micocinalatina and visit her website micocina-latina.com.

Follow us on twitter.com/foxnewslatino

Like us at facebook.com/foxnewslatino