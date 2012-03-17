Salsa Verde Salmon with Roasted Carrots
Salmon is a great source protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Paired with carrots, it’s a great way to infuse Vitamin A in your diet. I love salsa verde and its main ingredient, tomatillos are rich in vitamins and minerals and are considered to be good for your health.
Ingredients
• 4 – 6 ounce salmon fillets, skin on
• 1 tablespoons olive oil + 1 tablespoon
• Fresh ground pepper
• Kosher salt
• 8 thin carrots, (the thickest should be no more than 1 ½ inches in diameter
Salsa Verde Ingredients
• 1 ½ pounds tomatillos (about 8-10)
• 2 garlic cloves, minced
• 1 haas avocado
• ¼ to ⅓ cup cilantro, chopped
• ½ cup Spanish onion, chopped
• ½ lime, juiced
• 1-2 serrano chiles
• ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
• ¼ teaspoon kosher salt
• ¼ cup chicken stock or water, if desired
Directions
1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove husks from tomatillos and rinse well.
2. Boil tomatillos 5-8 minutes.
3. In a blender puree all salsa ingredients including boiled tomatillos.
4. Pour into a serving bowl and refrigerate.
5. Peel carrots. Drizzle with olive oil. Sprinkle salt and pepper. Toss and roast for 20-25 minutes.
6. While carrots are roasting, score skin side of salmon with a sharp knife to speed up the cooking process. Lightly season both sides with salt and pepper.
7. In a deep hot skillet, pour remaining tablespoon of olive oil and place salmon skin side down. Cook for 3 minutes, flip and cook for an additional 2 minutes or desired doneness.
8. Pour salsa verde onto individual plates. Position salmon fillet skin side up and add carrots.
Makes 4 servings.
Salsa Tip - Makes about 4 cups and will last several days refrigerated. Use extra as a veggie dip or salad dressing.
Elizabeth Carrion, a Dominican, co-founded Mi Cocina, a New Jersey-based catering service that also offers cooking classes, with her sister, Ana Martinez. Follow her on Twitter: @micocinalatina and visit her website micocina-latina.com.
