This is a no fuss Cuban-style hash recipe using lean meat and flavors that will create a party in your mouth. Traditionally, it is served over white rice but you can replace with brown rice to bump up the health factor.

Ingredients



• 1 ½ pounds ground beef (93% lean)

• 1 tablespoon olive oil

• 1 Spanish onion, finely chopped

• 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped

• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

• ¼ cup golden raisins

• ½ stuffed green olives, drained and chopped

• 1-2 tablespoons capers, drained and chopped

• 2 potatoes, diced about ¾ of an inch

• 1 teaspoon ground cumin

• ½ teaspoon oregano

• ¼ teaspoon ground pepper

• 2 teaspoons kosher salt

• 1-15 ounce can tomato sauce

• 2 cups dry red wine

Directions

1. Chop all of your ingredients in advance.

2. In a large skillet, brown the ground meat constantly breaking down until very small.

3. Pour all ingredients into the slow-cooker.

4. Mix until well combined. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours.

5. Serve over white or brown rice.

Serves 4-6.

Elizabeth Carrion, a Dominican, co-founded Mi Cocina, a New Jersey-based catering service that also offers cooking classes, with her sister, Ana Martinez. Follow her on Twitter: @micocinalatina and visit her website micocina-latina.com.

