This is a no fuss Cuban-style hash recipe using lean meat and flavors that will create a party in your mouth. Traditionally, it is served over white rice but you can replace with brown rice to bump up the health factor.
Ingredients
• 1 ½ pounds ground beef (93% lean)
• 1 tablespoon olive oil
• 1 Spanish onion, finely chopped
• 1 green bell pepper, finely chopped
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• ¼ cup golden raisins
• ½ stuffed green olives, drained and chopped
• 1-2 tablespoons capers, drained and chopped
• 2 potatoes, diced about ¾ of an inch
• 1 teaspoon ground cumin
• ½ teaspoon oregano
• ¼ teaspoon ground pepper
• 2 teaspoons kosher salt
• 1-15 ounce can tomato sauce
• 2 cups dry red wine
Directions
1. Chop all of your ingredients in advance.
2. In a large skillet, brown the ground meat constantly breaking down until very small.
3. Pour all ingredients into the slow-cooker.
4. Mix until well combined. Cover and cook on high for 4 hours.
5. Serve over white or brown rice.
Serves 4-6.
Elizabeth Carrion, a Dominican, co-founded Mi Cocina, a New Jersey-based catering service that also offers cooking classes, with her sister, Ana Martinez. Follow her on Twitter: @micocinalatina and visit her website micocina-latina.com.
