Food Network's Anne Burrell opens Cheetos-themed pop-up restaurant

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell’s first pop-up restaurant, The Spotted Cheetah, opens to the public tonight with a one-of-a-kind menu – featuring Cheetos in every dish.

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell debuts some of the dishes from her new Cheetos-inspired pop-up restaurant in New York (FOX News/Diana Colapietro) celebrity-chef-anne-burrell-debuts-some-of-the-dishes-from-her-new-cheetos-inspired-pop-up-restaurant-in-new-york

Cheetos meatballs (FOX News/Diana Colapietro) cheetos-meatballs

Cheetos tomato soup (FOX News/Diana Colapietro) cheetos-tomato-soup

Flamin Hot and White Cheddar Mac n' Cheetos (FOX News/Diana Colapietro) flamin-hot-and-white-cheddar-mac-n'-cheetos