Celebrity chef Anne Burrell debuts some of the dishes from her new Cheetos-inspired pop-up restaurant in New York

(FOX News/Diana Colapietro)

Cheetos meatballs

(FOX News/Diana Colapietro)

Cheetos tomato soup

(FOX News/Diana Colapietro)

Flamin Hot and White Cheddar Mac n' Cheetos

(FOX News/Diana Colapietro)

Cheetos grilled cheese

(FOX News/Diana Colapietro)

Food Network's Anne Burrell opens Cheetos-themed pop-up restaurant

Celebrity chef Anne Burrell’s first pop-up restaurant, The Spotted Cheetah, opens to the public tonight with a one-of-a-kind menu – featuring Cheetos in every dish.

