Food Network's Anne Burrell opens Cheetos-themed pop-up restaurant
Celebrity chef Anne Burrell’s first pop-up restaurant, The Spotted Cheetah, opens to the public tonight with a one-of-a-kind menu – featuring Cheetos in every dish.
Celebrity chef Anne Burrell debuts some of the dishes from her new Cheetos-inspired pop-up restaurant in New York
(FOX News/Diana Colapietro)
Cheetos meatballs
(FOX News/Diana Colapietro)
Cheetos tomato soup
(FOX News/Diana Colapietro)
Flamin Hot and White Cheddar Mac n' Cheetos
(FOX News/Diana Colapietro)
Cheetos grilled cheese
(FOX News/Diana Colapietro)
