Deep-fried delicacies from the Wisconsin State Fair

The "Three Little Pigs Ravioli" contains three kinds of pork and comes with a cheesy sauce.

(FOX News/Ruth Ravve )

Chicken on a stick is available in both regular and Frosted Flake-crusted varieties.

(FOX News/Ruth Ravve )

The Bird Dog: It's like a hot dog, only crispier, chicken-fried and slathered in sauce.

(FOX News/Ruth Ravve )

The S'mores Pizza comes covered in chocolate and powdered sugar.

(FOX News/Ruth Ravve )

The Unicorn is filled with cotton-candy creme and topped with edible glitter.

(FOX News/Ruth Ravve )

Deep fried olives are available on a stick, for mess-free (yet still greasy) experience.

(FOX News/Ruth Ravve)

The same deep-fried olive vendor offers deep-fried fruit, if you're not in such a savory mood.

(FOX News/Ruth Ravve)

A Snickers bar gets the deep-fry treatment at the Wisconsin State Fair.

(FOX News/Ruth Ravve)

Fried cheese curds, a popular Midwestern snack, mingles with fried chunks of Spam.

(FOX News/Ruth Ravve)

