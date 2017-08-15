Deep-fried delicacies from the Wisconsin State Fair
A look at food at your local fair
The "Three Little Pigs Ravioli" contains three kinds of pork and comes with a cheesy sauce.
Chicken on a stick is available in both regular and Frosted Flake-crusted varieties.
The Bird Dog: It's like a hot dog, only crispier, chicken-fried and slathered in sauce.
The S'mores Pizza comes covered in chocolate and powdered sugar.
The Unicorn is filled with cotton-candy creme and topped with edible glitter.
Deep fried olives are available on a stick, for mess-free (yet still greasy) experience.
The same deep-fried olive vendor offers deep-fried fruit, if you're not in such a savory mood.
A Snickers bar gets the deep-fry treatment at the Wisconsin State Fair.
Fried cheese curds, a popular Midwestern snack, mingles with fried chunks of Spam.
