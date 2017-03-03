Keeping track of promises made by big food companies

The promise: Subway says it's in the process of eliminating any poultry raised with antibiotics in its U.S. stores by the end of 2016. The sandwich chain expects all of its chicken to be antibiotic-free by the end of the year and will begin rolling out antibiotic-free turkey meat. also plans to remove artificial flavors, colors and preservatives from its food in North America by 2017. The transition is expected to take up to three years. When it comes to pork and beef, however, the chain says it will start transitioning to antibiotic-free meats by 2025.

Where they stand: In 2014, after a food activist started a petition, the company removed the additive azodicarbonamide from its bread, which is a substance also used in yoga mats. The ingredient is no longer in Subway’s food.