Bizarre Oreos

After turning red velvet cake, cinnamon buns and a host of other desserts into Oreo form, Nabisco is rolling out two limited edition fruit flavors for summer 2016.

The blueberry pie flavor, available exclusively at Target, is made with graham-flavored cookies and a light purple blueberry crème filling. Fruity Crisp Oreos, an unofficial nod to Fruity Pebbles cereal, have a golden cookie shell but with rainbow rice crisps (that supposedly crackle on your tongue) in a plain vanilla crème. Both flavors will hit store shelves in June.