Bizarre Oreos

This is not a drill—or a joke. Sure, people love fruity, chewy candy but does that flavor really belong in a chocolate cookie? Swedish Fish crème-filled Oreos will be available exclusively at Kroger supermarkets across the country starting this week. The company says the new cookie is part of a line of “limited-edition flavors to provide surprising new twists people know and love and on occasion, create unexpected and unique flavor combinations that people may never have thought were possible.” You’ve surpassed our wildest expectations already, Oreo.
Do you really, really love chocolate chip cookies? Oreo is banking on an American obsession with its first ever "dual-flavored wafer" and creme filling the combo. The ChocoChip flavored cookie sandwich is made from a chocolate chip studded golden cookie with chocolate chip creme inside. The cookies are delicious, like a crispy chocolate chip cookie with vaguely-vanilla flavored frosting. But they are insanely sweet so we recommend enjoying this treat with a tall glass of milk.
After turning red velvet cake, cinnamon buns and a host of other desserts into Oreo form, Nabisco is rolling out two limited edition fruit flavors for summer 2016.
The blueberry pie flavor, available exclusively at Target, is made with graham-flavored cookies and a light purple blueberry crème filling. Fruity Crisp Oreos, an unofficial nod to Fruity Pebbles cereal, have a golden cookie shell but with rainbow rice crisps (that supposedly crackle on your tongue) in a plain vanilla crème. Both flavors will hit store shelves in June.
Oreo has confirmed that it's rolling out a Cinnamon Bun-flavored cookie. The cookie itself will be cinnamon flavored and the signature creme will be reminiscent of frosting. Will this cookie give Cinnabon a run for its money? The folks over at The Impulsive Buy already spotted the new package on supermarket shelves.
A few years ago, Oreo came out with a chocolate-dipped Coconut Delight Fudge Creme with coconut-flavored icing inside. But this the latest coco offering features a vanilla cookie and coconut creme with actual pieces of toasted coconut. The slightly tropical cookie may seem like an unusual offering for fall but fans on social media are already singing the praises of this little sandwich cookie.
A new Oreo is getting a skinnier look, but losing the twist. On July 13, Oreo Thins will hit the market. It actually looks like regular Oreos and has a similar cookie-to-filling ratio. But Oreo Thins, which has 140 calories, compared with 160 calories for three regular Oreos, looks just too thin to twist and lick. Mondelez International Inc., which produces the treat, says it will add "Oreo Thins" to its permanent lineup in the U.S. What do you think? Good idea?
Oreo is bringing the hallmark taste of summer to its signature creme cookie with the newly release s'mores flavored Oreo-- appropriately named "S'mOreos." It's the first time Nabisco has used a graham-cracker cookie. It's filled with marshmallow creme and a chocolate creme. So how does it taste? The graham-cracker is very cinnamon-y and somewhat overwhelms the flavor of the two cremes-- but they were still a hit with our tasters. We recommend doing the old-fashioned twist and dunk to really taste the slightly burnt marshmallow flavor. S'mOreos hit store shelves May 22.
Could Cotton Candy be the latest wacky Oreo flavor? This week, images of a new cookie have surfaced on Instagram from a mysterious user named "cookie0man," showing what appears to be a golden Oreo with blue and pink filling.
There's no chocolate in this treat. In the second only departure from Oreo's classic cookie in more than 100 years (vanilla-flavored Oreos were the first in 2009), Red Velvet Oreos are an attempt to win over cupcake fanatics. The new Oreos are made with red cookies and cream cheese-flavored filling. So far, response has been mixed with some saying that the lack of chocolate just makes the cookie a sugar bomb. The limited-edition cookie debuts on February 2 --just in time for Valentine's Day.
With a crispy exterior, warm soft interior and real Oreo cookie pieces in every bite, these twisted sticks-- often referred to as a Spanish donut-- will delight sweets-loving snackers everywhere. The churros can be served with Oreo cookie creme dip, rolled in sugar or topped with a favorite ice cream, but we think the dipping possibilities with your favorite nut butter or jam are endless.
After rumors circling the Internet of a pumpkin spice Oreo, Nabisco just announced that the new seasonal flavor will hit U.S. shelves nationwide in September. It's a bright orange pumpkin cream filling sandwiched between two buttery vanilla wafers. But you better hurry, the novelty flavor will only be around as long as pumpkin spiced lattes.
These limited-edition Oreo cookies come on the signature "golden" vanilla flavored cookie. Swirls of root beer and vanilla cream inspire old-fashioned soda shop fantasies. Demand is high for these new cookies with an eBay listing for one package at a whopping $17.50.
Just in time for summer, limited-edition Limeade Oreos. It's two vanilla Oreo cookies with green lime filling in between. We're hoping it tastes like a butter cookie with citrus, but the green filing doesn't look as refreshing as its watermelon cousin.
This week, Oreo unveiled Cookie Dough, one of two new varieties. It's a chocolate-flavored cookie with a dough-flavored filling, tan in color with “chocolately chips.” And with this version it's all the great cookie dough taste without the fear of salmonella.
The new flavors are available in stores starting Feb. 3 and will be around for just about six weeks, so stock up now.
Snap, Crackle and Pop would be proud. The second of two cookies Oreo released this week, this vanilla-flavored sandwich cookie has a sweet cream spotted with crisped rice and is reminiscent of Rice Krispie Treats.
Like the Cookie Dough, these will only be around for a limited time, but you can find them in stores this February.
You know that Halloween has got to be around the corner if you see these on the shelf. Starting Sept. 10 you can purchase a limited-edition bag of candy-corn-flavored Oreos exclusively at Target. If you're too embarrassed these might reveal your candy corn habit, just hide them in your cart and secretly chow down on them when you get home.
These limited edition cookies are your standard Oreos, except the white frosting has flecks of rainbow sprinkles inside.
Kraft Foods markets seven different flavors of Oreo in Indonesia. Two of them come in ice cream form, a fitting treat for a nation with an average temperature of 82 degrees.
Milk’s Favorite Cookie combines with milk again in Argentina's Dulce de Leche Oreo rendition.
China takes the Oreo cookie into the 21st century with green tea flavored crème that has a cooling sensation, simulating ice cream.
China's Double-Fruit in Orange & Mango flavor of Oreo also comes in Raspberry & Blueberry crème.
The sweet tang of orange mixed with an creamy ice cream taste.
These cookies, inspired by the traditional Argentine confection, feature three layers of Oreo cookie and creme covered in chocolate.
An Oreo with a layer of creme featuring two complementary "half and half" flavors.
Oreo cookie, with a layer of creme featuring two complementary "half and half" flavors.
New wafer design, available in strawberry or vanilla flavors, sold exclusively in China.
Oreos come in many shapes and sizes and Nabisco Mondelez International, maker of the iconic cookie, has a long tradition of creating new variations. Enjoyed in more than 100 countries, the classic chocolate cookie with the white frosting inside is sometimes eschewed for some surprising local flavors, like blueberry and green tea ice cream. Here's a round up of the most bizarre.