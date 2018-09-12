Anheuser-Busch reportedly sending 300,000 cans of water to Hurricane Florence victims

An Anheuser-Busch brewery in Bartow County, Ga., is reportedly planning to send 300,000 cans of clean drinking water to those affected by Hurricane Florence.

The brewery, located in Cartersville, was reportedly asked by the American Red Cross to pause beer production in order to can emergency water, just as the Cartersville facility has previously done during natural disasters, according to WXIA.

The news comes the same day Anheuser-Busch announced that its brewery in Fort Collins, Colo., is also ready to can emergency water if needed.

“For the last 30 years, we have been working with the American Red Cross and our wholesaler partners to provide clean, safe drinking water for communities hit by natural disasters,” said Michel Doukeris, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, in a news release.

“Earlier this year, we recognized the employees who help make the program possible in Budweiser’s Super Bowl commercial and made a new commitment to expand our capacity to produce safe, clean drinking water for disaster relief at our Fort Collins Brewery. Today, we are pleased to deliver on that promise, doubling our production capacity to help our fellow Americans in times of need.”

Anheuser-Busch is commemorating the Fort Collins announcement with new cans and trucks that “capture the spirit of the program,” according to the release.

The company also said that, since 1988, Anheuser-Busch has donated 79 million cans of emergency water to areas in times of natural disasters.