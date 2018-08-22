McDonald’s will start selling 48-piece McNuggets in a bucket in Japan

It’s our fast food dream almost come true. McDonald’s is selling McNuggets by the bucket. You would think this KFC-like dream meal would be made in America, but this 48-piece bucket of nuggets is being sold only in Japan as a collaboration with Japanese girl band NGT48.

According to Foodbeast, McDonald’s Japan has collaborated with the group before, giving out 48-piece nugget buckets to fans in 2015. We’re assuming the 48-count of nuggets is a nod to the group’s name, which is pronounced N-G-T-forty-eight. According to Joyscribe, the massive meal will only be served in Japan’s Niigata Prefecture and each bucket will contain limited-edition NGT48 trading cards. If you’re trying to collect them all, that means you need to order 25 buckets! That’s a freak-ton of chicken.

The bucket of McNuggets — which is literally all we’ve ever wanted by the way — will be available in McDonald’s restaurants beginning December 1 in Niigata and nowhere else. Not even in America, where we love chicken McNuggets so, so, much.

