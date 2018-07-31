Jersey Shore restaurant at odds with customer after video shows worm crawling in dinner

A New Jersey restaurant is at odds with one of its customers after a video surfaced over the weekend of a worm crawling in a cod dinner that was served at the popular eatery.

Jim Guinee, of Middletown, was at the Stella Marina Bar & Restaurant in Asbury Park with seven other family members, according to NJ.com. Guinee’s girlfriend, Jennifer Morzano, was eating a cod dinner when she saw a worm wiggle in her dish.

“She saw this worm squirming out of the codfish on the plate,” Guinee told NJ.com. “I just videotaped it because, one, I thought it looked pretty gross, and we weren't sure what it was. We weren't sure if she was going to get sick.”

Guinee, a lawyer, posted the video to Facebook on Saturday night and it quickly went viral. The clip received more than 145,000 views and more than 1,500 shares as of early Monday.

The restaurant on Sunday weighed in on the video in a Facebook message.

“Ownership, Management, and Employees are very surprised at the callousness and irresponsible reaction of an attorney of law to attempt to destroy our reputation & possible livelihoods due to something that could have happened to anyone, whether cooking at home or in a restaurant,” the post said.

Comments on the restaurant’s post suggested customers would be eating at the place again, while others accused ownership of blaming the customer.

The restaurant cut the bill down and the staff was apologetic, Guinee said. However, Guinee said he took exception to being called out about his profession.

“If I had been a plumber, would they have said I'm a callous plumber?” he told NJ.com. “It wasn't meant with any ill-intent. I definitely didn't think that many people would view it, and I just didn't want them to keep serving the cod.”

The Monmouth County Health Department hasn’t commented on the incident.