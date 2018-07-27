Heavy rain collapses Virginia restaurant's roof during dinner

Diners at a Washington D.C.-area restaurant were forced to run for cover when heavy rains caused the roof to partially collapse on Wednesday evening.

Roughly 100 patrons at SER Restaurant in Arlington, Va. were enjoying their evening when water began dripping from the roof into the eatery around 6:30 p.m., WJLA reports.

“It just kind of opened up,” SER chef John Hart told the WJLA of the scene, footage of which has since been shared online. “A bunch of the tiles fell out, and it just flooded the restaurant pretty quickly. We tried to get everybody out as fast as we could.”

Fortunately, no one is known to have been injured in the collapse. Though SER is on the ground floor of an eleven story building, the restaurant suffered "a lot" of damage in the incident, WLJA reports. The Spanish-inspired eatery is not expected to reopen its doors until next week.

Employees say that the collapse was likely caused by heavy rains overtaking the building’s gutter system, causing a pipe to burst above the restaurant.

According to Fox 5 DC, the National Weather Service had previously issued a Flash Flood Warning for D.C. and surrounding counties in Maryland and Virginia for the evening as thunderstorms producing heavy rain moved through the region.

Diners weren't any of the patrons at SER reportedly scored a free meal, as they had to be evacuated before paying the bill.