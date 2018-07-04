Miki Sudo wins Nathan's hot dog eating contest, eating 37 franks and buns

It's frankly amazing.

Chowdown champions faced off Wednesday at Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest at New York's Coney Island boardwalk.

Miki Sudo beat out 19 others, including record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas, to win the coveted Mustard Belt in the women’s competition, eating 37 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

5 UNEXPECTED FOURTH OF JULY HOT DOG RECIPES

Last year, Sudo downed 41 franks and buns. Thomas' record is 45, but she managed only 30 last year.

Ten-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men to defend his title. He set the record last year, eating 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.