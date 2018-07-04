Expand / Collapse search
Miki Sudo wins Nathan's hot dog eating contest, eating 37 franks and buns

Michelle Gant
By | Fox News
Miki Sudo won this year's women's category of Nathan's hot dog eating contest.

It's frankly amazing.

Chowdown champions faced off Wednesday at Nathan's Famous July Fourth hot dog eating contest at New York's Coney Island boardwalk.

Miki Sudo beat out 19 others, including record-holder Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas, to win the coveted Mustard Belt in the women’s competition, eating 37 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

Last year, Sudo downed 41 franks and buns. Thomas' record is 45, but she managed only 30 last year.

Ten-time winner Joey "Jaws" Chestnut will confront 20 other men to defend his title. He set the record last year, eating 72 frankfurters and buns in 10 minutes.

The event attracts thousands of in-person spectators and is televised on ESPN.

Last year, animal rights activists tried to unfold a banner amid the crowd. Five protesters were taken into custody for questioning and released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

