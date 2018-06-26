McDonald's employees, customer caught on camera in violent food fight

A messy fight between McDonald’s employees and a customer in West Hollywood, Calif., was caught on camera last week, ABC7 reported.

In the video, a customer is seen throwing some sort of food or liquid. An employee retaliates by picking up what might be a credit card machine and swinging it at the customer. Another employee gets involved and violently swings an unidentified object at the customer.

During the video, the customer and employees can be heard arguing.

The fight, which witnesses say lasted less than a minute, ends with the customer hurling a sign over the counter at the employees.

The customer then flees on his bike.

There are no reports of what led to the violent altercation between the three involved.

Police said they have not taken any reports from the restaurant, ABC7 reported.