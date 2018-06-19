New Jersey to honor Anthony Bourdain with 'food trail' of chef's favorite restaurants

New Jersey wants to honor Anthony Bourdain by turning his favorite restaurants into a designated Food Trail.

The chef, who died earlier this month from an apparent suicide, had ties to the Garden State – he grew up in Leonia and spent many summers at the Jersey Shore – and now Assemblyman Paul Moriarty wants to carry on Bourdain’s legacy through a Food Trail of his go-to dining spots.

“There’s no question that Anthony’s road to fame was not an easy one,” Moriarty said in a statement, The Inquirer reported. “Even after international fame, he never forgot his Jersey roots. Each episode, Bourdain brought his homegrown wit, charm, and sense of humanity to his viewers. He became a New Jersey food icon.”

Moriarty proposed in legislation that the Division of Travel and Tourism establish an official Anthony Bourdain Food Trail consisting of the 10 restaurants the chef visited on a 2015 episode of CNN’s “Parts Unknown.”

According to The Inquirer, the tour would include Kubel’s in Barnegat Light, Hiram’s Roadstand in Fort Lee, Knife & Fork, Dock’s Oyster House, Tony’s Baltimore Grill, and James’ Salt Water Taffy in Atlantic City, Tony and Ruth Steaks and Donkey’s Place in Camden, Lucille’s Country Cooking in Barnegat, and Frank’s Deli in Asbury Park.