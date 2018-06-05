Vin Diesel visits ice cream shop in Wisconsin, walks off with sundae dish

Surprisingly, the owners of a Wisconsin ice cream shop claim they aren’t upset after “Fast and Furious” actor Vin Diesel walked off with one of their ice cream dishes.

However, in all fairness, we wouldn’t be looking to pick a fight with Vin Diesel, either.

The 50-year-old action star was spotted enjoying a sundae at the Scoop de Ville ice cream shop in the city of Hartford last week, but witnesses say he walked off with the tulip-style glass dish the dessert was served in, the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

Diesel, born Mark Sinclair, was reportedly in town visiting family when he walked into Scoop de Ville with a couple of “regulars” who frequented the shop “a couple times a week,” according to Scoop de Ville co-owner Carrie Stelzer, who spoke with the Washington County Insider.

After ordering a hot fudge sundae with whipped cream and nuts — and reportedly delighting the staff and clientele with his mere presence — Diesel was spotted walking off down the road with his sundae dish still in hand.

But Carrie, along with her husband and business partner Ray, weren’t peeved in the slightest, according to the Journal-Sentinel. They just hope he considers a return visit the next time he’s in town.

“Everybody’s talking about it and it’s kind of exciting,” Carrie told the Insider of Diesel’s visit. “It’s just a very nice experience to have somebody like that in here.”