Dunkin' Donuts partners with Barbara Bush Children's Hospital to help pediatric medicine

Participating Dunkin’ Donuts locations are teaming up with the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital to raise money for pediatric emergency medicine.

Select locations across Maine and New Hampshire are donating $1 for every ice coffee sold, no matter the size or flavor, on May 23 in support of pediatric emergency medicine at the Maine Medical Center, according to a press release provided to Fox News.

“I am not only head of pediatric emergency medicine at BBCH, but the proud father of two children. I know firsthand the importance of providing child-centric care to help address both their physical and emotional needs,” Nathan Mick, M.D., assistant chief of emergency medicine at Maine Medical Center, said in a statement. “The generosity of the local Dunkin’ Donuts business owners allows us to make sure our youngest patients can get back to doing what they love most.”

STARBUCKS EMPLOYEES EXPRESS CONCERN OVER NEW POLICY: 'I CAN'T SEE HOW THIS WILL WORK'

This isn’t the first year the coffee and doughnuts chain has teamed up with the Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital. Last year, Dunkin’ Donuts donated more than $70,000, Molly Loh, Dunkin’ Donuts integrated marketing manager, said in a statement.

Maine Dunkin' Donuts owners said they plan to donate $250,000 to the hospital over five years. They've already contributed $250,000 to the medical facility's Hospital-Based Teacher Program, Dunkin' Donuts said.

Other locations in New Hampshire will donate $1 to the Children's Hospital at Dartmouth as part of the restaurant's plan to contribute $50,000 to the hospital, according to WMUR-TV.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

The Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital is named after the former first lady who died in April. The hospital credits her with helping to “lead the way” for the Maine hospital.