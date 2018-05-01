How to reheat steak without drying it out

That leftover ribeye from last night is looking pretty tempting, right? You don’t want all that tasty meat to go to waste. But wait, how can you reheat steak without it tasting dry and bland? Luckily, we have the answers. Here are three simple methods to try.

Method 1: Pop it in the microwave

It may seem like an odd choice, but hear us out. If you’re short on time and need to reheat steak, the microwave could be the way to go. The most important thing you have to know here is that this method will dry out the meat unless you use a smart little hack.

First of all put the steak in a deep, microwavable dish. Next, pour over some gravy or meat juices. Doing so will keep the meat moist and tastier than ever. Cover the dish and put it in the microwave. Cook it on a medium heat (max heat will dry out your steak in no time) for 30-second periods, turning the steak in between. You should only need to do this a few times for the perfect result.Deliciously tender.

Method 2: Heat it in the oven

Spoiler: This is a great way to reheat steak if you have time to spare. It should take around 30 minutes to get right, but the flavorsome taste of the meat will be oh-so-worth-it.

Before you get started, set the oven to around 250ºF. Next, get a baking tray and put a sturdy wire rack inside it. (Doing so will help the meat cook thoroughly on both sides.) Then, place the steak on the rack.

When the oven has heated up, put the tray in. Leave the steaks to cook for around 20 to 30 minutes, checking them regularly. The last thing you want is for the meat to dry out. Of course, different steaks will take a different amount of time to warm through, depending on their thickness, so just keep a close eye out.

While the meat is cooking, you may want to use the time to whip up a tasty gravy—this one is foolproof—or peppercorn sauce. Drizzling some delicious sauce over the steak will make it all the more juicy.

Method 3: Add some beef broth

Planning on using a skillet to reheat steak? We might have just the hack for you. Adding some beef broth to the pan right before you add the meat could be the answer. (You don’t need to use any oil so long as your skillet is non-stick.)

Allow the broth to heat for a moment or two so that it starts to bubble just a little. Next, add the meat and watch it cook beautifully. It should only take a minute. The secret ingredient of the broth gives the meat extra moisture. That means the steak won’t dry out or become rubbery. Nothing could be better.

Just be sure you make use of your leftovers—steak or otherwise—while they’re still good! This guide will keep you on track.

This article originally appeared on Taste of Home.