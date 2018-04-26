National Pretzel Day deals and steals

Whether you like your pretzels soft, hard, crunchy, cheesy or sweet, National Pretzel Day is a universally appetizing holiday.

In honor of the occasion, on April 26 eight pretzel-centric chains are offering delectable deals to satisfy all your cravings.

Nevertheless, don’t get the rules twisted — most of these promotions are available for one day only. It’s wise to ensure that your local chains are participating or risk getting your hopes in a knot. Happy munching!

'MONSTER' WALLEYE FISH CAUGHT IN IOWA LAKE

Auntie Anne’s: Download the My Pretzel Perks mobile app to score a free pretzel with the purchase of any pretzel, valid until April 29. Serious devotees may want to check out their pretzel-proud clothing collaboration with Threadless.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels: Enjoy a free jumbo soft pretzel with a $1 minimum donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. The franchise is also giving away year’s supply of pretzels with a If you’re serious, franchise also is giving away a year’s worth of free pretzels through a Facebook contest.

Cumberland Farms: Pick up a free fountain or frozen drink with the purchase of any hot pretzel at select locations. Choices include the original salted pretzel, chipotle cheddar and sweet cream cheese stuffed pretzel — yum.

Godiva: The chocolatier is celebrating the occasion with the promise of a free chocolate pretzel box with any online order and 15 percent off pretzel canisters, Fox 59 reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Philly Pretzel Factory: Swing by any of the chain’s 100 locations for a free pretzel, no purchase necessary. If that deal wasn’t sweet enough, the first 100 customers at each store gets a coupon for a free pretzel every day in May.

Pretzelmaker: Social media users will be delighted that they can score a free pretzel at the chain, after showing proof that they follow Pretzelmaker on Instagram or Facebook.

Sonic Drive-In: Pretzels lovers can feast on a soft pretzel twist with cheese for $1.99.

Wetzel’s Pretzels: Making things personal, the chain is promoting the fourth annual “National Wetzel Day” with all locations giving away free original pretzels.