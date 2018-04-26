Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Food Trends

National Pretzel Day deals and steals

Janine Puhak
By Janine Puhak | Fox News
April 26 is a special day for pretzel lovers everywhere.

April 26 is a special day for pretzel lovers everywhere.  (iStock)

Whether you like your pretzels soft, hard, crunchy, cheesy or sweet, National Pretzel Day is a universally appetizing holiday.

In honor of the occasion, on April 26 eight pretzel-centric chains are offering delectable deals to satisfy all your cravings.

Nevertheless, don’t get the rules twisted — most of these promotions are available for one day only. It’s wise to ensure that your local chains are participating or risk getting your hopes in a knot. Happy munching!

'MONSTER' WALLEYE FISH CAUGHT IN IOWA LAKE

Auntie Anne’sDownload the My Pretzel Perks mobile app to score a free pretzel with the purchase of any pretzel, valid until April 29. Serious devotees may want to check out their pretzel-proud clothing collaboration with Threadless.

Ben’s Soft Pretzels: Enjoy a free jumbo soft pretzel with a $1 minimum donation to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. The franchise is also giving away year’s supply of pretzels with a If you’re serious, franchise also is giving away a year’s worth of free pretzels through a Facebook contest.

Cumberland FarmsPick up a free fountain or frozen drink with the purchase of any hot pretzel at select locations. Choices include the original salted pretzel, chipotle cheddar and sweet cream cheese stuffed pretzel — yum.

Godiva: The chocolatier is celebrating the occasion with the promise of a free chocolate pretzel box with any online order and 15 percent off pretzel canisters, Fox 59 reports.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Philly Pretzel Factory: Swing by any of the chain’s 100 locations for a free pretzel, no purchase necessary. If that deal wasn’t sweet enough, the first 100 customers at each store gets a coupon for a free pretzel every day in May.

Pretzelmaker: Social media users will be delighted that they can score a free pretzel at the chain, after showing proof that they follow Pretzelmaker on Instagram or Facebook.

Sonic Drive-In Pretzels lovers can feast on a soft pretzel twist with cheese for $1.99.

Wetzel’s PretzelsMaking things personal, the chain is promoting the fourth annual “National Wetzel Day” with all locations giving away free original pretzels.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak