Millennials celebrate engagement at Starbucks location where they worked, pose for coffee-filled photo shoot

The love of coffee is a powerful unifier — especially for one millennial couple who chose to pose for their engagement photos at the Starbucks where they met.



Baristas Emily McMahon and Kale Brady of Ohio recently celebrated their upcoming wedding with a portrait session at the coffee megachain’s Bowling Green location, a place seriously sentimental to the pair.

“This Starbucks is special to us because it changed our lives. It was about a year prior to my moving there that I had gotten out of an emotionally draining relationship,” the 23-year-old bride-to-be told The Daily Meal. “Meeting Kale made me believe in love again.”

“We always say we know it was meant to be because a lot of things had to fall into place for us both to be at that Starbucks that summer,” she further divulged. “Kale got into a car accident that forced him to move back home and I didn’t even know I was spending the summer there until two weeks before moving. Everything just fell into place perfectly for us to meet.”

“Kale would tell you it was love at first sight, but that wasn’t the case for me. He pursued me for the entire summer while I resisted,” McMahon said of her 24-year-old fiance’s initial attempts to woo her.

“It wasn’t until the last full day I was there that I realized that I had been falling in love with him all along,” she said.

Spending most of her time busy in the back room doing dishes, the Kent State senior fondly recalls that Brady was “always making excuses” to see her, brightening her days. Their first kiss even happened near the Starbucks.

“One night after close, Kale walked me to my car. After a short conversation, Kale asked me permission to kiss me. It was our first kiss and it was magical. It meant so much to me that he asked me to kiss me,” McMahon said.

Eleven months later, Brady popped the question – shockingly, not over a cup of coffee. The couple told The Daily Meal that their love of music eclipses even their love for java, and McMahon said yes after an Oh Hellos concert.

On Feb. 2, 2019, McMahon and Brady will say “I do” in front of 150 guests at a “rustic-vintage” themed wedding. McMahon says that though the bash won’t be Starbucks themed, the bridal shower will honor the drink that brought the lovebirds together with a coffee bar and whole-bean party favors.

