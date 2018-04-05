Cooking with Friends: Housley Family Branzino Fish Recipe
Fox News Senior Correspondent Adam Housley and his wife, actress and talk show co-host Tamera Mowry-Housley joined FOX and Friends to share a special treat – their homemade branzino fish recipe! Learn how it’s done, below:
Ingredients:
Whole branzino
2 cloves of minced garlic
2 tbsp of avocado oil
Coarse sea salt to taste
3-4 slices of lemon
4 sprigs of fresh rosemary
2 small fresh thyme sprigs
2 cherry tomatoes
Instructions:
Step 1: Pre-heat oven to 400 degrees
Step 2: Clean fish and pat dry
Step 3: Rub avocado oil, garlic, and sea salt inside the fish cavity
Step 4: Place lemon, rosemary, and thyme inside the fish
Step 5: Place the seasoned fish on a greased baking sheet and put into the oven
Step 6: Bake for about 20-22 minutes or until skin reaches desired crispiness
Step 7: After 10 minutes, add sliced tomatoes to the top of the fish
Step 8: Remove and let it sit for a few minutes before serving