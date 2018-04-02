Wanted man mistakes police cruiser for pizza delivery car

A Vermont man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant after mistaking a police cruiser for a pizza delivery car.

Michael Gonzalez of Underhill, VT, was expecting a pizza to be delivered early Sunday. Authorities say the 29-year-old approached the marked police vehicle thinking his pizza had arrived.

Police were in the area investigating public complaints about suspicious activity at a unit in Stonehedge condos in South Burlington, VT, WCAX reported.

Police arrested Gonzalez on a warrant for careless and negligent operation. Police also say Gonzalez possessed a misdemeanor amount of suspected heroin and ecstasy on his person at the time of arrest.

Police found a second resident inside the condo of Gonzalez who also had an active arrest warrant. William Russel, 29, was arrested for a petty larceny charge, according to WCAX.

Both Gonzalez and Russell were brought to Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility to be held. Gonzalez is scheduled to appear in court today for drug possession charges.