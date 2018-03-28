3 kosher cocktail recipes to enjoy during the holidays

Heading over to a Passover Seder? Manischewitz is likely to be ubiquitous, but it's not the only type of beverage you can bring to or imbibe with your hosts.

Master bartender Kenneth McCoy, the creative director of Public House Collective in New York City, delivers some kosher mixed drink options to impress everyone at the celebration.

The first is McCoy’s unique take on the ever-popular Negroni. He uses Silencio Mezcal in his version, because any un-aged, unflavored 100-percent agave mezcal, such as El Silencio’s Espadin, is considered kosher (as long as no non-kosher ingredients have been added).

ORIGINS OF THE MOSCOW MULE: NOT AS RUSSIAN AS YOU THINK

As McCoy takes Fox News through the process of making this Negroni, he reveals some bartending know-how along the way, such as when to stir and when to shake your mixture.

“A mix would be shaken if it has some sort of juice in there — pineapple juice, lemon juice,” McCoy explains. “But anything with straight spirit without juice, you would stir.”

The second drink McCoy demonstrates is his riff on the classic French 75 cocktail, which he calls "Call Me." McCoy uses New York Distilling Company’s Dorothy Parker Gin in the mixed drink because gin, with no added flavoring, is considered kosher.

He also reminds viewers to be careful when shaking a drink, and quips, “Pro tip: Don’t shake in front of someone’s face. Oh yeah, I’ve seen it happen.”

The final cocktail McCoy offers is what he calls a "Wahakin." He uses Codigo 1530 Blanco Tequila, which is kosher because all unflavored and regular tequilas do not need a special certification as long as nothing is added after the distillation process.

He also uses half an ounce of simple syrup in his mixture, and reveals an easy recipe for the sweet ingredient you can make at home yourself. “Simple syrup is really easy,” McCoy explains. “You can basically make it a two-to-one ratio, or a one-to-one ratio. You’re basically boiling some hot water and mixing in the same amount of water with your sugar if you’re going one-to-one, or doubling it up and going two-to-one.”

LUCA AND DANNI: BEAUTIFUL JEWELRY BORN OUT OF TRAGEDY

Watch Kenneth McCoy mix up each of his kosher cocktails in the video above, then check out the complete recipes below.

Negroni with Mezcal

Ingredients:

1 ounce Silencio Mezcal

1 ounce Campari

1 ounce sweet Vermouth

1 orange twist, for garnish

Directions:

In a mixing glass with ice, stir all of the above for 20 seconds Pour into a chilled glass, or over crushed ice Add an orange twist and serve

Call Me

Ingredients:

1.5 ounces Dorothy Parker Gin

.5 ounces pamplemousse rose

.5 ounces fresh grapefruit juice

.25 ounces honey water

1 ounce Champagne

1 grapefruit twist, for garnish

Directions:

Combine all ingredients in a mixing vessel Add ice, shake vigorously, and strain into coupe glass Top off with champagne and a grapefruit twist

Wahakin

Ingredients:

2 ounces Silencio Mezcal

.75 ounces pineapple juice

.5 ounces lime juice

.5 ounces simple syrup

1 ounce ginger beer

2 mint sprigs, for garnish

Directions: