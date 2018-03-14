Taco Bell's Nacho Fries have been ordered 53 million times since January

Move over Doritos Locos Taco, there’s a new whiz kid on Taco Bell’s roster. Nacho Fries hit menus across the nation in January, and it’s already been confirmed that they’re the most successful product launch in company history. The fries — seasoned with Mexican spices and served with a side of warm liquid cheese sauce for $1 — have been ordered over 53 million times since their introduction. That’s 9 million pounds of potatoes and 600,000 gallons of gooey cheese.

On top of that, more than one-third of all orders since January 25 have included Nacho Fries as a side order or as part of a menu hack. For just 49 cents, the crispy finger food can be added to Taco Bell veterans such as the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito, Crunchwrap, Bean Burrito, Quesarito and 7-Layer Burrito.

Although Nacho Fries are an absolute smash with consumers, they will remain a limited-time-only munchie. Fans can expect to see the offering on menus only through early April.

If you’re feeling frisky, you can even wash them down with the chain’s new strawberry Skittles-flavored freeze. The vibrantly red slushy drink is sold in a regular size for $2.29 and a large for $2.59, but is discounted down to $1 during “Happy Hour” from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Meal.